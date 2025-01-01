ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasDescriptorUpdate 

DescriptorUpdate

指定された位置の系列記述子の値を更新します。

bool  DescriptorUpdate(
  const uint    pos,    // インデックス
  const string  descr// 値
  )

パラメータ

pos

[in] 系列のインデックス - 0から始まったその追加の系列番号

descr

[in] 記述子の名前

戻り値

成功した場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse