MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasLineVertical 

LineVertical

垂直線のセグメントを描画します。

void  LineVertical(
  int        x,      // X 座標
  int        y1,      // Y 座標
  int        y2,      // Y 座標
  const uint  clr      // 色
  );

パラメータ

x

[in]  セグメントの X 座標

y1

[in]  セグメントの1 番目の点の Y 座標

y2

[in]  セグメントの2 番目の点の Y 座標

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色