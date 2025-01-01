ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasFontAngleSet 

FontAngleSet

フォントの傾斜角度を設定します。

bool  FontAngleSet(
  uint  angle      // 角度
  );

パラメータ

angle

[in]  0.1 度単位でのフォントの傾斜角度

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false