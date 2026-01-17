すべてのブログ
-28,371 USD The Yen Under Dual Control of “Politics and the U.S.” – Late January Marks the Entrance to a Trend Market
📊 Technical Analysis – January 15, 2026 — “Dollar Leadership Is Back, Gold and BTC in Full Trend Acceleration”
Political Market Continues to Drive USD/JPY – Conditions Remain Highly Fluid The USD/JPY market remains firmly in a “political-driven” phase...
【Reasons to Buy BTCUSD】 Regulatory risk is fading With the CLARITY Act, BTC is likely to be clearly defined as a “Digital Commodity” under CFTC jurisdiction...
📊 Technical Analysis – January 14, 2026 — “Short-term USD selling & JPY strength, daily trend still JPY weakness, Gold and BTC as the main capital shelters”...
FX Options Overview — January 14, 2026 Spot Prices EUR/USD: 1.1650 USD/JPY: 159.13 GBP/USD: 1.3448 USD/CHF: 0.8004 USD/CAD: 1.3880 AUD/USD: 0.6699 NZD/USD: 0.5748 EUR/GBP: 0.8660...
A Politically Driven Market, With Rising Risks of Overheating in Equities and Other Risk Assets Since the start of the year, the FX market has taken on a fully “political market” character...
トレンドが始まっているのに、まだ市場から離れている場合はどうすればいいでしょうか？もちろん、次のトレンドを待つこともできますが、良いトレンドの後には長期にわたる調整局面が続くのが一般的です。あるいは、より効果的なアプローチを取ることもできます。それは、高利回りの好機を見つけて、すでに加速しているマネートレインに乗ることです。 「Touch of the Shadow」パターンをご紹介します...
FX Options Overview — January 12, 2026 Spot Prices EUR/USD: 1.1655 USD/JPY: 158.92 GBP/USD: 1.3464 USD/CHF: 0.7978 USD/CAD: 1.3872 AUD/USD: 0.6706 NZD/USD: 0.5773 EUR/GBP: 0.8653...
USD/JPY Takes on a “Political Market” Tone — Assessing How Much the Dissolution / General Election Scenario Is Already Priced In In the Tokyo market after the long holiday weekend, yen weakness has...
📊 Technical Analysis — January 12, 2026 — “USD/JPY strongest × Yen crosses re-ignite × Gold accelerates again”...
FX Options Overview — January 12, 2026 Spot Prices EUR/USD: 1.1668 USD/JPY: 158.00 GBP/USD: 1.3432 USD/CHF: 0.7977 USD/CAD: 1.3888 AUD/USD: 0.6695 NZD/USD: 0.5746 EUR/GBP: 0.8684...
Markets Shaken by the Trump Administration — Focus on Iran Tensions and Risks to Fed Independence From last weekend into the start of this week, a series of headlines surrounding the Trump administ...
USD Weakness and Preference for Gold Driven by Risks to Fed Independence (Based on the New York Times report that federal prosecutors have opened an inquiry related to Fed Chair Powell, and on Pres...
Capital Abandoned Currencies and Fled to Gold — A Week When the Market Clearly Showed Its “Safe Haven”
Capital Abandoned Currencies and Fled to Gold — A Week When the Market Clearly Showed Its “Safe Haven” 📊 Trading Results (Jan 5 – Jan 9) Weekly P/L: -68,440 USD This was not a week to “read curren...
Technical Analysis — January 9, 2026 — “Euro extends losses × USD/JPY re-accelerates × Gold bought on dips”...
FX Options Overview — January 9, 2026 Spot Prices EUR/USD: 1.1650 USD/JPY: 157.37 GBP/USD: 1.3428 USD/CHF: 0.7995 USD/CAD: 1.3866 AUD/USD: 0.6692 NZD/USD: 0.5739 EUR/GBP: 0.8674...
Technical Analysis — January 8, 2026 📊 Technical Overview Update — “Dollar re-accelerates × Euro loses traction × Gold consolidates near highs”...
FX Options Overview — January 8, 2026 Spot Prices EUR/USD: 1.1680 USD/JPY: 156.50 GBP/USD: 1.3455 USD/CHF: 0.7968 USD/CAD: 1.3874 AUD/USD: 0.6695 NZD/USD: 0.5754 EUR/GBP: 0.8677...
U.S. Employment Data in Focus Again Today — Jobless Claims and Unit Labor Costs Ahead, With Eyes on Tomorrow’s U.S...
