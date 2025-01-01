ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasVScaleParams 

VScaleParams

値の垂直スケールのパラメータを設定します。

void  VScaleParams(
  const double  max// 最大値
  const double  min// 最小値
  const uint    grid// 分割数
  )

パラメータ

max

[in] 最小値

min

[in] 最大値 

grid

[in] スケール分割数 