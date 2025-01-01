ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasErase 

Erase

指定された色で消去します。

void  Erase(
  const uint  clr=0      // 色
  );

パラメータ

clr=0

[in]  ARGB 形式での色