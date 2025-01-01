ドキュメントセクション
テキスト幅を受け取ります。

int  TextWidth(
  const string  text      // テキスト
  );

パラメータ

text

[in]  図るためのテキスト

戻り値

ピクセル単位でのテキストの高さ

注意事項

現在のフォントはテキストを図るのに使用されます。