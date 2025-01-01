ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasColorUpdate 

ColorUpdate

指定された位置の系列の色を更新します。

bool  ColorUpdate(
  const uint  pos// インデックス
  const uint  clr// 色
  )

パラメータ

pos

[in] 系列のインデックス - 0から始まったその追加の系列番号 

clr

[in] 色の値

戻り値

成功した場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse