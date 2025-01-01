ドキュメントセクション
DataOffset

データのオフセット値を返します。

int  DataOffset()

戻り値

データのオフセット

DataOffset

データのオフセット値を設定します。                                            

void  DataOffset(
  const int  value// オフセット
  )

パラメータ

value

[in] データのオフセット 