MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasAllowedShowFlags 

AllowedShowFlags

チャート要素に許可された可視性フラグのセットを設定します。                                  

void  AllowedShowFlags(
  const uint  flags// フラグ
  )

パラメータ

flags

[in] 許可されたフラグ 