VScaleMin (Getメソッド)

値の垂直スケールの最小値を返します。

double  VScaleMin()

戻り値

値の垂直スケールの最小値

VScaleMin (Setメソッド)

値の垂直スケールの最小値を設定します。                  

void  VScaleMin(
  const double  value,    // 垂直スケールの値
  )

パラメータ

value

[in] 最小値 