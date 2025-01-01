ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasLine 

Line

フリーハンドの線のセグメントを描画します。

void  Line(
  int        x1,      // X 座標
  int        y1,      // Y 座標
  int        x2,      // X 座標
  int        y2,      // Y 座標
  const uint  clr      // 色
  );

パラメータ

x1

[in]  セグメントの1 番目の点の X 座標

y1

[in]  セグメントの1 番目の点の Y 座標

x2

[in]  セグメントの2 番目の点の X 座標

y2

[in]  セグメントの2 番目の点の Y 座標

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色