MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasGetDefaultColor 

GetDefaultColor

インデックスによって定義済みの色を返します。

static uint  GetDefaultColor(
  const uint  i     // インデックス
  );

パラメータ

i

[in]  色を取得するインデックス

戻り値