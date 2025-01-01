ドキュメントセクション
ShowGrid

グリッドの可視性フラグ (FLAG_SHOW_GRID)を設定します。                      

void  ShowGrid(
  const bool  flag// フラグ値
  )

パラメータ

flag

[in]フラグ値：

  • true — グリッドが可視
  • false — グリッドが可視でない