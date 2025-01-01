ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasFill 

Fill

エリアを塗りつぶします。

void  Fill(
  int        x,      // X 座標
  int        y,      // Y 座標
  const uint  clr      // 色
  );

パラメータ

x

[in]  塗りつぶしが始まる X 座標

y

[in]  塗りつぶしが始まる Y 座標

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色