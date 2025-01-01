ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasTextSize 

TextSize

テキストサイズを受け取ります。

void  TextSize(
  const string  text,      // テキスト
  int&          width,      // 幅
  int&          height      // 高さ
  );

パラメータ

text

[in]  図るためのテキスト

[out]  テキスト幅を返すための変数への参照

height

[out]  テキストの高さを返すための変数への参照.

注意事項

現在のフォントはテキストを図るのに使用されます。