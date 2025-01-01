ドキュメントセクション
ShowValue

値の可視性フラグ (FLAG_SHOW_VALUE)を設定します。                                   

void  ShowValue(
  const bool  flag// フラグ値
  )

パラメータ

flag

[in]フラグ値：

  • true — 値が可視  
  • false — 値が可視でない