MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasShowFlags 

ShowFlags (Getメソッド)

チャート要素の可視性フラグを返します/設定します。

bool  ShowFlags()

戻り値

チャート要素の可視性フラグの値

ShowFlags (Setメソッド)

チャート要素の可視性フラグを設定します。                                  

void  ShowFlags(
  const uint  flags// フラグ
  )

パラメータ

flags

[in] チャート要素の可視性フラグの値