ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasEllipse 

Ellipse

2つの点に基づいて楕円を描きます。

void  Ellipse(
  int        x1,      // X座標
  int        y1,      // Y座標
  int        x2,      // X座標
  int        y2,      // Y座標
  const uint  clr      // 色
  );

パラメータ

x1

[in]  楕円を形成する1番目の点のX座標

y1

[in]   楕円を形成する1番目の点のY座標

x2

[in]   楕円を形成する2番目の点のX座標

y2

[in]   楕円を形成する2番目の点のY座標

clr

[in]  ARGB形式での色