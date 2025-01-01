ドキュメントセクション
アンチエイリアシングアルゴリズムを使用して、指定された幅を持つフリーハンドラインの垂直線分を描画します。

void  LineThickVertical(
  const int      x,            // 線分の1番目の点のX座標<
  const int      y1,            // 線分の1番目の点のY座標
  const int      y2,            // 線分の2番目の点のY座標
  const uint    clr,          // 色
  const int      size,          // 線の幅
  const uint    style,        // 線のスタイル
  ENUM_LINE_END  end_style      // 線の端のスタイル
  ）

パラメータ

x

[in]  セグメントの X 座標

y1

[in]  セグメントの1 番目の点の Y 座標

y2

[in]  セグメントの2 番目の点の Y 座標

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色

size

[in]  線の幅

style

[in]  線のスタイルはENUM_LINE_STYLE列挙値またはカスタム値</t2>

end_style

[in]  線のスタイルはENUM_LINE_END列挙値

 