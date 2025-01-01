ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasShowScaleBottom 

ShowScaleBottom

下のスケールの可視性フラグ (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_BOTTOM)を設定します。                        

void  ShowScaleBottom(
  const bool  flag,    // フラグ値
  )

パラメータ

flag

[in]フラグ値：

  • true — 下のスケールが可視
  • false — 下のスケールが可視でない