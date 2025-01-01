ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasTextOut 

TextOut

テキストを表示します。

void  TextOut(
  int        x,              // X 座標
  int        y,              // Y 座標
  string      text,            // テキスト
  const uint  clr,            // 色
  uint        alignment=0      // 位置合わせ
  );

パラメータ

x

[in]  テキストのアンカーポイントの X 座標

y

[in]  テキストのアンカーポイントの Y 座標

text

[in]  表示されるテキスト

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色

alignment=0

[in]  テキストアンカー方法アンカー方法については TextOut() 関数の説明で詳しく知ることが出来ます。

注意事項

テキスト表示には現在のフォントが使用されます。