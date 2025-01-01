ドキュメントセクション
FillPolygon

塗りつぶされた多角形を描画します。

void  FillPolygon(
  int&        x,      // 多角形の頂点のX座標を持つ配列
  int&        y,      // 多角形の頂点のY座標を持つ配列
  const uint  clr     // 色
  );

パラメータ

x

[in] 多辺形の頂点の X 座標の配列

y

[in]  多辺形の頂点の Y 座標の配列

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色

