MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasMaxData 

MaxData (Getメソッド)

許容されるデータ（系列）の最大量を返します。

uint  MaxData()

戻り値

データ（系列）の最大量

MaxData (Setメソッド)

許容されるデータ（系列）の最大量を設定します。                                    

void  MaxData(
  const uint  value// データの量
  )

パラメータ

value

[in] データ（系列）の最大量