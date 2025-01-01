ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasFillTriangle 

FillTriangle

塗りつぶされた三角形を描画します。

void  FillTriangle(
  int        x1,      // X 座標
  int        y1,      // Y 座標
  int        x2,      // X 座標
  int        y2,      // Y 座標
  int        x3,      // X 座標
  int        y3,      // Y 座標
  const uint  clr      // 色
  );

パラメータ

x1

[in]  三角形の1 番目の頂点の X 座標

y1

[in]  三角形の1 番目の頂点の Y 座標

x2

[in]  三角形の2 番目の頂点の X 座標

y2

[in]  三角形の2 番目の頂点の Y 座標

x3

[in]   三角形の3 番目の頂点の X 座標

y3

[in]   三角形の3 番目の頂点の Y 座標

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色