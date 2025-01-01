ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasIsShowLegend 

IsShowLegend

チャート上の凡例の可視性フラグを返します/設定します。

bool  IsShowLegend()

戻り値

凡例が可視であればtrue、そうでない場合はfalse