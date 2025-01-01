ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasColorBorder 

ColorBorder (Getメソッド)

境界色を返します。

uint  ColorBorder()

戻り値

境界色

ColorBorder (Setメソッド)

境界色を設定します。                                            

void  ColorBorder(
  const uint  value// 境界色
  )

パラメータ

value

[in]  境界色