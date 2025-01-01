ドキュメントセクション
Accumulative

シリーズの値の累積フラグを設定します。                                           

void  Accumulative(
  const bool  flag=true// フラグ値
  )

パラメータ

flag=true

[in] フラグ値：

  • true — 系列の現在値は前のすべて値の合計で置き換えられます。
  • false — 系列を描画するための標準モードです。 