MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasColorText 

ColorText (Getメソッド)

テキストの色を返します。

uint  ColorText()

戻り値

テキストの色

ColorText (Setメソッド)

テキストの色を設定します。                                            

void  ColorText(
  const uint  value// テキストの色
  )

パラメータ

value

[in] テキストの