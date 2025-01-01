ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasPolygonWu 

PolygonWu

Wuのアンチエイリアスアルゴリズムを使用して多辺形を描きます。

void  PolygonWu(
  int&        x[],                // X 座標の配列
  int&        y[],                // Y 座標の配列
  const uint  clr,                // 色
  const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // 線のスタイル
  );

パラメータ

x[]

[in]  多辺形の頂点の X 座標の配列

y[]

[in]  多辺形の頂点の Y 座標の配列

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色

style=UINT_MAX

[in]  線のスタイルはENUM_LINE_STYLE 列挙値またはカスタム値