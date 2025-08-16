フリーランスセクション

MQL5と MQL4での取引アプリの開発

最大級のフリーランスサービスで、自動売買ロボットやテクニカル指標を迅速、安全かつ便利に発注できます。何百というプロの開発者がお客様の取引戦略を実装できます。最良のMetaTraderスペシャリストを雇って、ニーズに応じたカスタムソリューションをご入手ください。
新規の仕事434件(すべての言語)
High-Probability BOS+FVG Trend EA with ATR Filter & Notifications
200 - 250 USD
Request: Please develop an Expert Advisor (EA) with the following rules and conditions. 📌 Entry Conditions 1. Enter only when Break of Structure (BOS) overlaps with Fair Value Gap (FVG) 2. Confirm trend direction by Perfect Order (EMA alignment: short > mid > long) → trade only in trend direction 3. EA should be active only during London & NY sessions (08:00–22:00 server time) 4. Use PDH/PDL (previous day’s
1 アプリ
MQL5 エキスパート 売買ロボット/指標のデバッグ 統計と数学
