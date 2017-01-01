CLineChart

A class for plotting curves.

Description

The methods included in this class are designed for working with curves on the chart. It features the ability to fill the area limited by the plotted curve.

The code of the above figure is provided below.

Declaration

class CLineChart : public CChartCanvas

Title

#include <Canvas\Charts\LineChart.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CCanvas CChartCanvas CLineChart

Class methods

Method Action Filled Sets the flag for filling the area under the curve defined by the data series. Create Creates a graphical resource. SeriesAdd Adds a new data series. SeriesInsert Inserts data series to the chart. SeriesUpdate Updates data series on the chart. SeriesDelete Deletes data series from the chart. ValueUpdate Updates the specified value in the specified series. DrawChart Virtual method which draws a curve and all its elements. DrawData Virtual method which draws a curve for the specified series. CalcArea Calculates the area under the curve defined by the data series.

Methods inherited from class CCanvas CreateBitmap, CreateBitmap, CreateBitmapLabel, CreateBitmapLabel, Attach, Attach, Destroy, ChartObjectName, ResourceName, Width, Height, Update, Resize, Erase, PixelGet, PixelSet, LineVertical, LineHorizontal, Line, Polyline, Polygon, Rectangle, Triangle, Circle, Ellipse, Arc, Arc, Arc, Pie, Pie, FillRectangle, FillTriangle, FillPolygon, FillCircle, FillEllipse, Fill, Fill, PixelSetAA, LineAA, PolylineAA, PolygonAA, TriangleAA, CircleAA, EllipseAA, LineWu, PolylineWu, PolygonWu, TriangleWu, CircleWu, EllipseWu, LineThickVertical, LineThickHorizontal, LineThick, PolylineThick, PolygonThick, PolylineSmooth, PolygonSmooth, FontSet, FontNameSet, FontSizeSet, FontFlagsSet, FontAngleSet, FontGet, FontNameGet, FontSizeGet, FontFlagsGet, FontAngleGet, TextOut, TextWidth, TextHeight, TextSize, GetDefaultColor, TransparentLevelSet, LoadFromFile, LineStyleGet, LineStyleSet Methods inherited from class CChartCanvas ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, ColorText, ColorText, ColorGrid, ColorGrid, MaxData, MaxData, MaxDescrLen, MaxDescrLen, AllowedShowFlags, ShowFlags, ShowFlags, IsShowLegend, IsShowScaleLeft, IsShowScaleRight, IsShowScaleTop, IsShowScaleBottom, IsShowGrid, IsShowDescriptors, IsShowPercent, ShowLegend, ShowScaleLeft, ShowScaleRight, ShowScaleTop, ShowScaleBottom, ShowGrid, ShowDescriptors, ShowValue, ShowPercent, LegendAlignment, Accumulative, VScaleMin, VScaleMin, VScaleMax, VScaleMax, NumGrid, NumGrid, VScaleParams, DataOffset, DataOffset, DataTotal, DescriptorUpdate, ColorUpdate

