CLineChart
A class for plotting curves.
Description
The methods included in this class are designed for working with curves on the chart. It features the ability to fill the area limited by the plotted curve.
The code of the above figure is provided below.
Declaration
class CLineChart : public CChartCanvas
Title
#include <Canvas\Charts\LineChart.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CLineChart
Class methods
Method
Action
Sets the flag for filling the area under the curve defined by the data series.
Creates a graphical resource.
Adds a new data series.
Inserts data series to the chart.
Updates data series on the chart.
Deletes data series from the chart.
Updates the specified value in the specified series.
Virtual method which draws a curve and all its elements.
Virtual method which draws a curve for the specified series.
Calculates the area under the curve defined by the data series.
