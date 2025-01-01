ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasPolyline 

Polyline

ポリラインを描画します。

void  Polyline(
  int&        x[],    // X 座標の配列
  int&        y[],    // Y 座標の配列
  const uint  clr      // 色
  );

パラメータ

x[]

[in]  ポリラインの X 座標の配列

y[]

[in]  ポリラインの Y 座標の配列

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色