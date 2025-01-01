ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasPolylineThick 

PolylineThick

アンチエイリアシングアルゴリズムを使用して指定された幅を持つポリラインを描画します。

void  PolylineThick(
  const int      &x[],          // ポリライン点のX座標を持つ配列
  const int      &y[],          // ポリライン点のY座標を持つ配列
  const uint    clr,          // 色
  const int      size,          // 線の幅
  const uint    style,        // 線のスタイル
  ENUM_LINE_END  end_style      // 線の端のスタイル
  ）

パラメータ

&x[]

[in]  ポリラインの X 座標の配列

&y[]

[in]  ポリラインの Y 座標の配列

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色

size

[in]  線の幅

style

[in]  線のスタイルはENUM_LINE_STYLE列挙値またはカスタム値</t2>

end_style

[in]  線のスタイルはENUM_LINE_END<t2>列挙値

 