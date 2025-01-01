ドキュメントセクション
VScaleMax

値の垂直スケールの最大値を返します。

double  VScaleMax()

戻り値

値の垂直スケールの最大値

値の垂直スケールの最大値を設定します。                        

void  VScaleMax(
  const double  value//  値の垂直スケールの値
  )

パラメータ

value

[in] 最大値