PixelGet

指定された座標での点の色を受け取ります。

uint  PixelGet(
  const int  x,    // X 座標
  const int  y      // Y 座標
  );

パラメータ

x

[in]  点の X 座標

y

[in] 点の Y 座標

戻り値

ARGB 形式での点の色