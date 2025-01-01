DokumentationKategorien
Erhält die Nummer des Unterfensters, auf dem der Expert Advisor oder das Skript mit dem Maus hinzugefügt wurde.

int  WindowOnDropped() const

Rückgabewert

Die Nummer des Unterfensters, auf dem der Expert Advisor oder das Skript mit dem Maus hinzugefügt wurde. 0 bedeutet das Hauptfenster des Charts.