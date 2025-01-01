DokumentationKategorien
PointsPerBar (Get-Methode)

Erhält die Skala als Punkte pro Bar.

double  PointsPerBar() const

Rückgabewert

Die Skala als Punkte pro Bar des Charts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird EMPTY_VALUE zurückgegeben.

PointsPerBar (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Skala als Punkte pro Bar.

bool  PointsPerBar(
   double  ppb      // Skala
   )

Parameter

ppb

[in]  Die neue Skala als Punkte pro Bar.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn die Skala nicht geändert werden konnte.