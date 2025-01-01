DokumentationKategorien
Erhält die Preiskoordinate des Punktes, auf dem der Expert Advisor oder das Skript mit dem Maus hinzugefügt wurde.

double  PriceOnDropped() const

Rückgabewert

Die Preiskoordinate des Punktes, auf dem der Expert Advisor oder das Skript mit dem Maus hinzugefügt wurde.