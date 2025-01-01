DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsSave 

Save

Speichert Daten des Listenelements in einer Datei.

virtual bool  Save(
   int  file_handle      // Datei-Handle
   )

Parameter

file_handle

[in]  Handle einer binären Datei, die mit der Funktion FileOpen(...) früher geöffnet wurde

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, ansonsten false.