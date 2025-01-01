DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsColorVolumes 

ColorVolumes (Get-Methode)

Erhält die Farbe des Volumens und Positioneröffnungsebenen.

color  ColorVolumes() const

Rückgabewert

Die Farbe des Volumens und Positioneröffnungsebenen des Charts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird CLR_NONE zurückgegeben.

ColorVolumes (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Farbe des Volumens und Positioneröffnungsebenen.

bool  ColorVolumes(
   color  new_color      // die Farbe
   )

Parameter

new_color

[in]  Die neue Farbe des Volumens und Positioneröffnungsebenen.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn die Farbe nicht geändert werden konnte.