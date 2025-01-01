DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5 Standardbibliothek Preischarts Navigate 

Chartnavigation.

bool  Navigate(
   ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,     // die Position
   int                  shift=0       // Verschiebung
   )

Parameter

position

[in]  Die Position des Charts (aus der Enumeration ENUM_CHART_POSITION).

shift=0

[in]  Die Anzahl der Balken um den Chart zu verschieben.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn der Chart nicht verschiebt werden konnte.