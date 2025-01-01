DokumentationKategorien
Attach

Bindet den aktuellen Chart an die Klasseninstanz.

void  Attach()

Attach

Bindet den angegebenen Chart an die Klasseninstanz.

void  Attach(
   long  chart      // ID des Charts
   )

Parameter

chart

[in]  ID des Charts den Sie verbinden.