Nachschlagewerk MQL5 Standardbibliothek Preischarts EventObjectCreate 

Setzt ein Flag vom Senden einer Nachricht über die Ereignisse der Objekterstellung.

bool  EventObjectCreate(
   bool  flag      // ein Flag
   )

Parameter

flag

[in]  Die neue Wert des Flags vom Senden einer Nachricht über Ereignisse der Objekterstellung.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.