Erhält die Breite des Charts in Pixeln.

int  WidthInPixels() const

Rückgabewert

Die Breite in Pixeln des CHarts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird 0 zurückgegeben.