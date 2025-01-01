DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsApplyTemplate 

ApplyTemplate

Gilt die angegebene Vorlage für den Chart.

bool  ApplyTemplate(
   const string  filename      // Vorlage
   )

Parameter

filename

[in]  Name der Datei, in der die Vorlage liegt

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn die Vorlage nicht verwendet werden konnte.