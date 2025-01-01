DokumentationKategorien
Erhält die Breite des Charts in Balken.

int  WidthInBars() const

Rückgabewert

Die Breite in Balken des CHarts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird 0 zurückgegeben.