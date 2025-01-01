DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsColorLineLast 

ColorLineLast (Get-Methode)

Erhält die Farbe der Preislinie der letzte Transaktion.

color  ColorLineLast() const

Rückgabewert

Die Farbe der Preislinie der letzte Transaktion des Charts, der an eine Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird CLR_NONE zurückgegeben.

ColorLineLast (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Farbe der Preislinie der letzte Transaktion.

bool  ColorLineLast(
   color  new_color      // die Farbe
   )

Parameter

new_color

[in]  Die neue Farbe der Preislinie der letzte Transaktion.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn die Farbe nicht geändert werden konnte.