- ChartID
- Mode
- Foreground
- Shift
- ShiftSize
- AutoScroll
- Scale
- ScaleFix
- ScaleFix_11
- FixedMax
- FixedMin
- PointsPerBar
- ScalePPB
- ShowOHLC
- ShowLineBid
- ShowLineAsk
- ShowLastLine
- ShowPeriodSep
- ShowGrid
- ShowVolumes
- ShowObjectDescr
- ShowDateScale
- ShowPriceScale
- ColorBackground
- ColorForeground
- ColorGrid
- ColorBarUp
- ColorBarDown
- ColorCandleBull
- ColorCandleBear
- ColorChartLine
- ColorVolumes
- ColorLineBid
- ColorLineAsk
- ColorLineLast
- ColorStopLevels
- VisibleBars
- WindowsTotal
- WindowIsVisible
- WindowHandle
- FirstVisibleBar
- WidthInBars
- WidthInPixels
- HeightInPixels
- PriceMin
- PriceMax
- Attach
- FirstChart
- NextChart
- Open
- Detach
- Close
- BringToTop
- EventObjectCreate
- EventObjectDelete
- IndicatorAdd
- IndicatorDelete
- IndicatorsTotal
- IndicatorName
- Navigate
- Symbol
- Period
- Redraw
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- SetSymbolPeriod
- ApplyTemplate
- ScreenShot
- WindowOnDropped
- PriceOnDropped
- TimeOnDropped
- XOnDropped
- YOnDropped
- Save
- Load
- Type
ShowLineBid (Get-Methode)
Erhält den Wert des Flags "Anzeige von Bid als eine horizontale Linie"
bool ShowLineBid() const
Rückgabewert
Wert des Flags "Anzeige von Bid als eine horizontale Linie" für einen Chart, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird false zurückgegeben.
ShowLineBid (Set-Methode)
Setzt den Wert des Flags "Anzeige von Bid als eine horizontale Linie"
bool ShowLineBid(
Parameter
show
[in] Der neue Wert des Flags "Anzeige von Bid als eine horizontale Linie".
Rückgabewert
Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.