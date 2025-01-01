DokumentationKategorien
ShowLineBid (Get-Methode)

Erhält den Wert des Flags "Anzeige von Bid als eine horizontale Linie"

bool  ShowLineBid() const

Rückgabewert

Wert des Flags "Anzeige von Bid als eine horizontale Linie" für einen Chart, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird false zurückgegeben.

ShowLineBid (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Wert des Flags "Anzeige von Bid als eine horizontale Linie"

bool  ShowLineBid(
   bool  show      // Flagwert
   )

Parameter

show

[in]  Der neue Wert des Flags "Anzeige von Bid als eine horizontale Linie".

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.