DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsFirstVisibleBar 

FirstVisibleBar

Erhält die Nummer des ersten sichtbaren Balkens auf dem Chart.

int  FirstVisibleBar() const

Rückgabewert

Nummer des ersten sichtbaren Balkens auf dem Chart, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird -1 zurückgegeben.